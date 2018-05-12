The Daily Target 5/12/18

Last Night: Twins 5, Los Angeles 4 – The Twins made a furious comeback in the 9th inning, scoring three times to take the lead. Eddie Rosario punctuated that come back with his second homer of the game, while Mike Magill got his first win with the Twins.

WCCO – Rosario Homers Twice, Twins Rally In Ninth, Beat Angels 5-4 – Bobby Wilson is here to stay, I think. He had a sac fly for the go ahead run, and is an obviously better hitter than Jason Castro. I’m only mostly kidding!

Roster Rundown – Trevor May is officially rehabbing in Fort Myers. That’s great to hear.