Your Morning Dump... Where Wyc and Pags spill the beans

“I talked to him the day before he decided, and he was on the fence,” Pagliuca said. “And I told him, ‘Look, if you’re not into a rebuild — who would’ve known the rebuild would have been as quick as it is — but if you’re not into a rebuild, and you’ve done it once already, but you have to wake up every day wanting to rebuild and start from scratch again if you want to have a championship team.” Pagliuca said although the front office wanted Rivers to stay, the group also made it clear to the coach that he should take the Clippers position if he wasn’t excited about the prospect of staying in Boston. … “Danny and I were up in the stands watching the game,” Pagliuca said. “Before the game started, Danny said to me, ‘Look down at the court. The best coach in college basketball is down there.’ I said, ‘Of course, it’s Coach K.’ He said, ‘No, it’s Brad Stevens.’ This was 2010.” … Pagliuca said the front office extensively examined the stud-turned-dud pattern. “Our analysis showed the college coaches that didn’t make it were from big programs where it was all about them,” he explained. “They thought they had won all of those games because of their great coaching, because they were who they were.” “What we saw about Brad was that he was the opposite of that model,” Pagliuca continued. “He thought it was about the players, not about the coach.”

The 2013 trade between the Celtics and Nets came about via an evolution. Wyc Grousbeck explains to @BillSimmons how Brooklyn’s “deal fever” worked in the Boston's favor. pic.twitter.com/scGnpc2fH0 — The Ringer (@ringer) May 12, 2018

If I was a Nets fan, I’d be inconsolable. https://t.co/KH8BqaZ5Oz — Mike Dynon (@MikeDynon) May 12, 2018

Of course, anthropologists are still searching the wilds of New Jersey and the inexplicable restaurants of Brooklyn for a genuine Nets fan–the species is believed to have gone extinct shortly after the team was humiliated in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics are owned by competent individuals for the first time since Walter Brown died in ’64.

When you look back on the C’s amazing run from the 50s to the 80s, the buck stopped with Red after Walter Brown died. Everything that made the Celtics great could be traced to Auerbach over a period of fluctuating ownership–there were even the crazy years in the 80s when the team was traded on the NYSE (my dad had a share), and rock bottom in the 90s and early 00s.

What you’ve got now is a rare synchronicity between the ownership group, the front office and the coaching staff–something the Celtics haven’t had since the Walter Brown era over 50 years ago. It won’t last forever–nothing does–so soak it up while it’s there. These guys are all at the top of their games, and we get to sit back and enjoy the ride.

When we were at Butler, his out of bounds plays—that stuff he draws up out of a timeout—was the stuff of legend. I remember practicing them. At the end of practice, he’d call us over and draw up a play. Then he’d sit there and tell every one of us where to be, where to go, how the defense would react and then how to execute. And every time we ran the play, that was exactly what happened. It was moments like that where I really got a sense of the basketball mind he has. I was the inbounder a lot of the time, and he’d tell me point blank, “This is what’s going to be open, look for this.” And it would play out exactly how he said it would. Every time.

Finally: A few thoughts on Becky Hammon

“D.J., O.K. — your bounce pass? It’s too low. You’ve got to hit Pau exactly where he needs it. Run that again.” … She noticed a small detail out of the corner of her eye — and then instantly located both the problem and the solution. And not only that, but we were also able to communicate with each other in such a way that we got the result that we needed.

So, this is where I trade on my South Dakota roots for a bit to talk about how gender just isn’t an issue for kids learning how to play sports in the upper Midwest.

I’m sure it’s more or less the same elsewhere, but I only grew up in one place, and I can only speak from experience in one area–the area where Becky Hammon grew up.

Becky’s entry into competitive basketball came in a coed YMCA league at around age eight. The teams were populated almost entirely by boys. But Becky’s skills were so beyond her peers’ that her parents moved her up two age groups. League officials bristled. Then they saw her play. “When I was better than all the boys, even a grade, two grades ahead of me, they were like, ‘Oh yeah, she can stay,'” Becky said. “‘She can even bring up the ball.'” … “I mean, it was intense,” her mother, Bev Hammon, said. “They did not want her scoring.” There was never much doubt about Becky’s competitive instincts. Those, too, seemed to be part of the family DNA. The Hammons competed at everything—board games, word games, bow-and-arrow shooting, soccer matches in the basement. When there wasn’t an actual game to play, they made one up: Who can eat all his or her vegetables first? “Our family never loses very well,” Matt said. “Everything was a contest.”

