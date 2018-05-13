Dwane Casey thanks Raptors fans in heartfelt letter

Former Raptors head coach Dwane Casey is currently out of a job, but he may actually win the Coach of the Year award, which is awkward.

Casey coached the Raptors to an impressive 59-23 regular-season record, which is impressive. The team was finally able to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but, once again, it met nothing when they squared off against LeBron James in the playoffs, as the Cavs swept them in a series that was really never close.

It’s hard not to feel for Casey, who has seen one single player pretty much ruin his tenure in Toronto. Still, he has remained classy, and relayed the following message to Raptors fans in the wake of his firing:

Casey will surely get a shot to coach elsewhere, possibly even this season, if he wants to. It all depends on when he wants to return to the league, and what the best possible option/landing spot is for him.