Lyoto Machida opened up the main card at UFC 224 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night, and they did not disappoint.

Although, as usual, the fight got off to a slow start, which is common when Machida fights. The two began by feeling each other out, but things later picked up.

And Machida finished it off with a bang — knocking out Vitor Belfort with a kick to the face.

Boom!