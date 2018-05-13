Sixers have expressed interest in Kawhi Leonard, may not be in on LeBron James sweepstakes

The Sixers are certainly interested in landing a big-name free agent, but we may have been duped about that player being LeBron James.

Head coach Brett Brown was recently asked about the team possibly pursuing LBJ over the summer, and he didn’t deny it, but danced around the question by saying they’d pursue a big-name free agent.

But that player may not have been LeBron.

The Sixers may be looking to reunite Brown with Kawhi Leonard, as Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the team has expressed interest in him.

The report reads as follows:

Don’t be surprised if they also try to acquire San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard in a trade. Sources have said the Sixers have expressed interest in the two-time all-star. While he is eligible for a five-year, $219-million “super-max” extension with the Spurs this summer, there are reports that Leonard wants out after staying away from the team for most of the season with a quad injury. He played in only nine games.

Leonard has a great relationship with Sixers coach Brett Brown. However, trading for him would be risky without first getting a guarantee that he’ll agree to a contract extension. Leonard is set to become a free agent on July 1, 2019.

This is interesting, as it’s the first we’ve heard of it. Whether true or not, the Sixers are throwing a lot of smoke screens. Landing Leonard makes a lot more sense than James, but both will have a lot of suitors. Who knows, maybe the team actually plans to make a play at Paul George? What we do know is that the Sixers have some cap space, and a crop of young, talented players that were high draft picks. They’re becoming an attractive destination, and it won’t be surprising if they land someone like Leonard or George.