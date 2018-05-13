The Daily Target 5/13/18

Last Night – Twins 5, Angels 3 (12 innings) – First and foremost, to all the mom’s out there: Happy Mothers Day! Second and secondmost, how about these Twins? Sure, the bullpen blew another game (with a crucial assist to Max Kepler’s ill timed dive). Addison Reed, Zach Duke, Trevor Hildenberger and Fernando Rodney worked together to pitch 5 scoreless innings, which was long enough for the unlikely group of Eddie Rosario, Mitch Garver and Gregorio Petit to combine to score the two game winning runs.

KSTP – Twins 7-2 On Roadtrip After 5-3 Win Over Angels in 11 – The funny thing about a disastrous early season losing streak is that, even though the Twins are white hot right now, and have succeeded mostly without Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano in the lineup, I would say the fan base is thinking more about those two losses than the 7 wins. They should be thinking about all the wins, though, is what I’m saying, but psychology is a weird science. Also, not a super weird science? Counting. I don’t know which inning KSTP is skipping in their count to 11.