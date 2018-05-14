2018 Euroleague Final Four Preview:  Zalgiris Kaunas vs. Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul

The Euroleague Final Four kicks off on May 18th in Belgrade. Four of Europe’s top teams will face off with a winner being declared during the championship game on the 20th. The first matchup puts Zalgiris Kaunas vs. Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul in a game that is sure to be thrilling. You can wager on the game and the rest of the Euroleague Final Four at 888sport. Here are the keys to the game for each team.

Zalgiris Kaunas

Shoot the Lights Out

Zalgiris had a great season of shooting from 3-point land with a three-point conversion rate of 42.41%. This was not only the best of all teams this season but also the fourth-highest percentage attained in this century. Kevin Pangos and Arturas Milaknis lead the charge for Zalgiris, as two of only six players in the league this season who averaged over two 3-pointers per game. Both players have also been very accurate, each ranking in the top five of players who have attempted at least 100 three-pointers this season.

Play without Pressure

If any team has entered the Final Four with nothing to lose, it is Zalgiris. The team has already seriously exceeded all expectations. Whatever happens in Belgrade, the season will be considered a big success. Jasikevicius’s players will be able to relax, soak up the occasion and enjoy their game, with no pressure or expectations to take the trophy. Zalgiris also carries a huge amount of momentum after their emotional playoffs win over Olympiacos.

Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul

Use Experience to Their Advantage

Fenerbahce is coming off of last season’s spectacular triumph in its home city. The Turkish team is now returning for its fourth consecutive Final Four and has a long list of players stepping up to deliver when it matters. Last season it was Nikola Kalinic, the previous year it was Ali Muhammed. With an all-star roster offering vast experience and outstanding quality in every position, Fenerbahce has no shortage of players ready to play a pivotal role in the Final Four.

Pound the Paint

Fenerbahce’s success last year was based on controlling the physical battle inside. They outrebounded Real Madrid 34-28 in the semifinal and Olympiacos 40-30 in the championship. Jan Vesely, Jason Thompson and Nicola Melli will give the team every chance of repeating their dominance in Belgrade. With Vesely’s ability to grab offensive boards and Melli’s three-point shooting Fenerbahce will get everything a team could need from its big men.

Prediction: Fenerbahce wins in a rout