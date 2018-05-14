2018 NHL Central Scouting Movement Tracker

The NHL Conference Finals are in full-swing, the World Championships have been interesting and working their way towards the medal round and for 27 NHL teams their focus is probably on getting prepared for the Entry Draft. Every season I look forward to see the NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings to see how they see each draft class. As a high school teacher and coach I kind of see it like a report card of sorts. To get an idea of who raised their game and likely rose in the rankings and those whom the scouts lost confidence in.

Since I really started to digging into the NHL draft about 10 years ago, its been amazing to see the increase in the amount of resources out there for people to choose from to better understand the talent that is out there. NHL Central Scouting is made up of NHL scouts and is a compiled list. Since 2008 I’ve been making a color coded movement tracker to make it easier for fans to scan the list.

Check out my list from last year. You can see some of the same names on it as players were passed over in the draft like Shawn Boudrias and Saku Vesterinen who are hoping to hear their names heard this time around. Both of these players were on my top 5 sinkers list last year, but that doesn’t automatically mean they won’t be selected. Matthew Kellenberger was also passed up last year and he was in my Top 5 risers so if any NHL prospects are reading this shouldn’t feel as this is a kiss of death or an endorsement; just simply an observation tool. As we get closer to the draft I will publish more in-depth articles highlighting specific players.

For your convenience I have linked each player to their respective page on Eliteprospects.com so you can see all of the statistical data you could want as well as see how other ranking entities saw this player and you can judge for yourself. Pundits have been saying this class is a bit stronger than last year’s weaker draft class but you can see there was lots of fluctuation in latter half of both the North American Skaters and European skater final rankings. No matter what I hope this movement tracker is helpful to you and I’d love to hear from you about the draft so feel free to contact me via the comment section below or on Twitter @CreaseAndAssist.

Here are this year’s top sinkers and top riser’s for the NHL draft class of 2018 according to NHL Central Scouting.

Top 5 Sinkers

1. (#202 NA Skater) D, Maxwell Crozier ~ the Providence-bound defenseman (for the 2019-20 season) is a finesse, puck mover with limited offensive skills. His penchant for stick penalties and the fact he’s pretty slight at 5’11”, 161lbs are likely reasons he dropped in the rankings, with the dubious distinction of the biggest fall of 92 spots from his mid-term rating.

2. (#169 NA Skater) D, Michal Ivan ~ similar to Crozier, Ivan is more of a finesse defenseman who put up modest production as a member of the Titan. The Slovakian defender also could add strength to his 6’1″ frame probably make one question whether he has an NHL future which is why he fell 79 spots from the mid-term assessment.

3. (#189 NA Skater) D, Cameron Boudreau ~ the Salem, New Hampshire-native is a Quinnipiac commit for 2019-20 but he had a modest season playing for the Boston Jr. Bruins putting up just 12 points in 42 games. The 5’11” 161lbs defenseman fell 72 spots from his mid-term rating.

4. (#171 NA Skater) D, Tyler Tucker ~ Tucker is more of a stay-at-home defenseman than the 3 previously mentioned, but his penchant for stick penalties (many of the lazy variety) make some question his on-ice focus. This was no doubt the reason he dropped 67 spots from Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings.

5. (#141 NA Skater) C, Jaxon Nelson ~ Like many Minnesotans who follow High School hockey, Jaxon Nelson was the rising star with Luverne who seemed to combine youth as well as size and athleticism. Unfortunately, being on the scouts’ radar for so long gives them plenty of time to poke holes in your game and the jump from High School hockey to Jr. A has been tough as he’s been unable to replicate his dominance he had in his high school days. In his 2nd full season with the Stampede the Golden Gopher commit put up 8 goals and 17 points which is why he dropped 64 spots from the mid-term rankings.

Top 5 Risers

1. (#89 NA Skater) LW/RW, Linus Nyman ~ a strong World Junior Tournament for Team Finland and an equally strong performance with the Frontenacs (39 goals in 67 games) have made Nyman the biggest riser of the rankings. He rose 113 spots from the mid-term assessment.

2. (#71 NA Skater) D, Wyatte Wylie ~ playing for his hometown team, the Everett Silvertips the small-ish defenseman plays a responsible two-way game for the defense-first squad coached by former Houston Aeros’ Head Coach Kevin Constantine. The right-shooting defenseman with decent mobility and solid play in his own zone rose an impressive 108 spots from the mid-term rankings.

3. (#19 NA Skater) C, Liam Foudy ~ with a super athletic family in his background (his dad played in the CFL and his mom was an Olympic sprinter) scouts like the hard working forward who appears to have a scorers touch. With a 6’1″, 183lbs frame who moves well the scouts like the potential he’s showing which is why he rose 72 spots from the mid-term assessment.

4. (#34 European Skater) F, Ivan Muranov ~ he plays in Russia’s 2nd best league and put up decent numbers meaning the next step is probably the KHL. At 6’3″, 179lbs he has the prototypical size you want in a skilled winger. He rose 70 spots from the mid-term rankings.

5. (#95 NA Skater) LW, Ryan Chyzowski ~ Medicine Hat always values speed and Chyzowski brings plenty of it. While he has just average size, scouts like how he plays a strong two-way game which is why he rose 65 spots from the mid-terms.

Our color coding system goes as follows.

+2 / -2 ~ Minimal movement

+3/+7 ~ Moderate positive movement

+8 or more ~ Significant positive movement

-3/ -7 ~ Moderate negative movement

-8 or more ~ Significant negative movement

(NR) ~ Not rated in mid-term rankings

*- Denotes a Minnesotan

North American Forwards

#1 (1) RW, Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie, OHL)

#2 (3) LW, Brady Tkachuk (Boston U., H-East)

#3 (2) RW, Filip Zadina (Halifax, QMJHL)

#4 (5) D, Evan Bouchard (London, OHL)

#5 (8) D, Noah Dobson (Acadie-Bathurst, QMJHL)

#6 (4) D, Quintin Hughes (Michigan, Big 10)

#7 (7) RW, Oliver Wahlstrom (USNDT, USHL)

#8 (13) C, Joe Veleno (Drummondville, QMJHL)

#9 (6) C, Barrett Hayton (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL)

#10 (9) RW, Serron Noel (Oshawa, OHL)

#11 (15) D, Rasmus Sandin (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL)

#12 (11) LW, Joel Farabee (USNDT, USHL)

#13 (12) D, Jared McIssac (Halifax, QMJHL)

#14 (14) D, Ty Smith (Spokane, WHL)

#15 (10) C, Akil Thomas (Niagara, OHL)

#16 (16) C, Ryan McLeod (Mississauga, OHL)

#17 (22) D, Bode Wilde (USNDT, USHL)

#18 (23) LW, Sampo Ranta (Sioux City, USHL)

#19 (91) C, Liam Foudy (London, OHL)

#20 (18) C, Benoit-Olivier Groulx (Halifax, QMJHL)

#21 (17) D, Mattias Samuelsson (USNDT, USHL)

#22 (26) D, Alexander Alexeyev (Red Deer, WHL)

#23 (31) D, K’Andre Miller (USNDT, USHL)

*#24 (25) LW, Blake McLaughlin (Chicago, USHL)

#25 (76) C, Ty Dellandrea (Flint, OHL)

#26 (24) LW, Blade Jenkins (Saginaw, OHL)

#27 (60) C, Jack Drury (Waterloo, USHL)

#28 (20) D, Jett Woo (Moose Jaw, WHL)

#29 (30) D, Kevin Bahl (Ottawa, OHL)

#30 (34) D, Calen Addison (Lethbridge, WHL)

#31 (36) D, Nicolas Beaudin (Drummondville, QMJHL)

#32 (44) C, Jay O’Brien (Thayer Academy, USHS-MA)

#33 (62) D, Jacob Bernard-Docker (Okotoks, AJHL)

#34 (28) RW, Kody Clark (Ottawa, OHL)

#35 (29) C, Jack McBain (Toronto JC, OJHL)

#36 (45) D, Jonathan Tychonick (Penticton, BCHL)

#37 (39) D, Sean Durzi (Owen Sound, OHL)

#38 (NR) C, Jake Wise (USNDT, USHL)

#39 (49) C, Tyler Madden (Tri-City, USHL)

#40 (32) D, Stanislav Demin (Wenatchee, BCHL)

#41 (40) C, Milos Roman (Vancouver, WHL)

#42 (57) D, Ty Emberson (USNDT, USHL)

#43 (NR) C, Alexander Khovanov (Moncton, QMJHL)

#44 (46) D, Jordan Harris (Kimball Union, USHS-NH)

#45 (21) D, Ryan Merkley (Guelph, OHL)

#46 (48) C, Jonathan Gruden (USNDT, USHL)

#47 (19) RW, Patrick Giles (USDNDT, USHL)

#48 (27) C, Jachym Kondelik (Muskegon, USHL)

#49 (35) LW, Gabriel Fortier (Baie-Comeau, QMJHL)

#50 (33) C, Allan McShane (Oshawa, OHL)

#51 (88) C, Riley Stotts (Calgary, WHL)

#52 (42) D, Declan Chisholm (Peterborough, OHL)

#53 (80) C, Kristian Reichel (Red Deer, WHL)

#54 (52) D, Filip Kral (Spokane, WHL)

#55 (87) C, Matej Pekar (Muskegon, USHL)

#56 (47) D, Nico Gross (Oshawa, OHL)

#57 (38) D, Giovanni Vallati (Kitchener, OHL)

#58 (51) RW, Ryan O’Reilly (Madison, USHL)

#59 (64) C, Kyle Topping (Kelowna, WHL)

#60 (50) C, Curtis Hall (Youngstown, USHL)

#61 (68) C, Philipp Kurashev (Quebec, QMJHL)

#62 (82) C, Mitchell Hoelscher (Ottawa, OHL)

#63 (70) C, Curtis Douglas (Windsor, OHL)

#64 (100) D, Egor Zamula (Calgary, WHL)

#65 (78) C, Cole Fonstad (Prince Albert, WHL)

#66 (123) RW, Logan Hutsko (Boston College, H-East)

#67 (59) C, Cameron Hillis (Guelph, OHL)

#68 (131) C, Aidan Dudas (Owen Sound, OHL)

#69 (54) LW, Dmitry Zavgordniy (Rimouski, QMJHL)

#70 (53) D, Radim Salda (Saint John, QMJHL)

#71 (179) D, Wyatte Wylie (Everett, WHL)

#72 (43) D, Alec Regula (London, OHL)

#73 (79) D, Vladislav Yeryomenko (Calgary, WHL)

#74 (41) D, Xavier Bouchard (Baie-Comeau, QMJHL)

#75 (55) D, Michael Kesselring (New Hampton, USHS-NH)

#76 (37) D, Xavier Bernard (Drummondville, QMJHL)

#77 (66) D, Adam Samuelsson (USNDT, USHL)

#78 (61) D, Carter Robertson (Ottawa, OHL)

#79 (75) RW, Pavel Gogolev (Peterborough, OHL)

#80 (72) RW, Riley Sutter (Everett, WHL)

#81 (74) LW, Vladislav Kotkov (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)

#82 (58) C, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (Peterborough, OHL)

#83 (147) C, Luke Henman (Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL)

#84 (86) D, Caleb Everett (Saginaw, OHL)

#85 (63) D, Merrick Rippon (Ottawa, OHL)

#86 (67) C, Alexander Steeves (Dubuque, USHL)

#87 (56) LW, Jack Gorniak (West Salem, USHS-WI)

#88 (125) C, Justin Almeida (Moose Jaw, WHL)

#89 (202) RW, Linus Nyman (Kingston, OHL)

#90 (71) LW, Tyler Weiss (USNDT, USHL)

#91 (89) C, Luka Burzan (Brandon, WHL)

#92 (103) C, Chase Wouters (Saskatoon, WHL)

#93 (114) D, Spencer Stastney (USNDT, USHL)

#94 (81) D, Seth Barton (Trail, BCHL)

#95 (160) LW, Ryan Chyzowski (Medicine Hat, WHL)

*#96 (83) RW, Jackson Perbix (Elk River, USHS-MN)

#97 (118) LW, Maxim Golod (Erie, OHL)

#98 (113) C, Jack Jensen (Eden Prairie, USHS-MN)

#99 (130) C, Billy Moskal (London, OHL)

#100 (119) C, Riley Damiani (Kitchener, OHL)

#101 (65) LW, Anderson MacDonald (Moncton, QMJHL)

*#102 (124) D, Scott Perunovich (Minnesota-Duluth, NCHC)

#103 (99) LW, Justin Ducharme (Acadie-Bathurst, QMJHL)

*#104 (85) C, Gavin Hain (USNDT, USHL)

#105 (69) C, Jacob Pivonka (USNDT, USHL)

#106 (94) C, Samuel Bitten (Ottawa, OHL)

#107 (73) LW, Egor Sokolov (Cape Breton, QMJHL)

#108 (105) D, Sean Comrie (Spruce Grove, AJHL)

#109 (132) C, Nathan Dunkley (London, OHL)

#110 (93) C, Eric Florchuk (Saskatoon, WHL)

#111 (NR) D, Joey Keane (Barrie, OHL)

#112 (98) C, Paul Cotter (Lincoln, USHL)

#113 (92) RW, Riley Hughes (St. Sebastien’s, USHS-MA)

#114 (NR) RW, Andrew Bruder (Niagara, OHL)

#115 (110) D, Libor Zabransky (Kelowna, WHL)

#116 (173) D, William Ennis (Oshawa, OHL)

#117 (NR) C, Connor Dewar (Everett, WHL)

#118 (133) D, Mac Hollowell (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL)

#119 (129) D, John St. Ivany (Sioux Falls, USHL)

#120 (126) C, Emelio-Mathias Pettersen (Muskegon, USHL)

#121 (164) LW, Cole Reinhardt (Brandon, WHL)

#122 (95) LW, Jackson Leppard (Prince George, WHL)

#123 (96) D, Connor Corcoran (Windsor, OHL)

#124 (108) C, Matthew Struthers (North Bay, OHL)

#125 (138) LW, Brendan Budy (Langley, BCHL)

*#126 (NR) C, Ben Copeland (Waterloo, USHL)

#127 (128) C, Patrick Khodorenko (Michigan State, Big 10)

#128 (166) C, Brett Kemp (Edmonton, WHL)

#129 (144) LW, Brodi Stuart (Kamloops, WHL)

#130 (NR) RW, Mathias Lafrierrere (Cape Breton, QMJHL)

#131 (101) C, Martin Pospisil (Sioux City, USHL)

#132 (158) C, Samuel Houde (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)

#133 (156) D, Dawson Barteaux (Red Deer, WHL)

#134 (NR) RW, Oliver True (Ottawa, OHL)

#135 (139) LW, Angus Crookshank (Langley, BCHL)

*#136 (140) LW, Demitrios Koumontzis (Edina, USHS-MN)

#137 (107) D, John Ludvig (Portland, WHL)

#138 (106) D, Christian Felton (Kimball Union, USHS-NH)

#139 (116) D, Peter Stratis (Sudbury, OHL)

*#140 (170) LW, Isaac Johnson (Tri-City, WHL)

*#141 (77) C, Jaxon Nelson (Sioux Falls, USHL)

#142 (141) RW, Justin Brazeau (North Bay, OHL)

#143 (171) D, Saku Vesterinen (Charlottetown, QMJHL)

#144 (111) D, Peter Diliberatore (Salisbury, USHS-CT)

#145 (102) D, Michael Callahan (Youngstown, USHL)

#146 (150) C, Connor Roberts (Flint, OHL)

#147 (143) C, Brandon Saigeon (Hamilton, OHL)

#148 (149) C, Hunter Holmes (Flint, OHL)

#149 (148) D, Cole Krygier (Lincoln, USHL)

#150 (207) C, Robert Lynch (Drummondville, QMJHL)

#151 (84) LW, Albert Michnac (Mississauga, OHL)

*#152 (165) RW, Luke Loheit (Minnetonka, USHS-MN)

#153 (135) RW, Shawn Boudrias (Gatineau, QMJHL)

#154 (152) LW, Jack Randl (Omaha, USHL)

#155 (200) C, Carson Focht (Calgary, WHL)

#156 (168) D, Adam McCormick (Cape Breton, QMJHL)

#157 (NR) RW, Leif Mattson (Kelowna, WHL)

#158 (162) C, Adam Liska (Kitchener, OHL)

#159 (NR) LW, Joel Teasdale (Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL)

#160 (NR) LW, Jermaine Loewen (Kamloops, WHL)

#161 (NR) D, Riley McCourt (Flint, OHL)

#162 (122) RW, Jeremy McKenna (Moncton, QMJHL)

#163 (NR) RW, Josh Paterson (Saskatoon, WHL)

#164 (196) D, Dustyn McFaul (Pickering, OJHL)

#165 (212) C, Ethan Manderville (Ottawa, OHL)

#166 (197) C, Jack DeBoer (USNDT, USHL)

#167 (136) LW, Hugo Lufvenius (Sarnia, OHL)

#168 (NR) RW, Christopher Douglas (Red Deer, WHL)

#169 (90) D, Michal Ivan (Acadie-Bathurst, QMJHL)

#170 (120) C, Nicolas Guay (Drummondville, QMJHL)

#171 (104) D, Tyler Tucker (Barrie, OHL)

#172 (NR) D, Martin Bodak (Kootenay, WHL)

#173 (185) D, Mason Snell (Wellington, OJHL)

#174 (214) C, Austin Wong (Okotoks, AJHL)

#175 (178) D, Matthew Kellenberger (Oakville, OJHL)

#176 (NR) D, Declan Carlile (Wellington, OJHL)

#177 (146) C, Brett Stapley (Vernon, BCHL)

#178 (NR) RW, Kody McDonald (Prince Albert, WHL)

#179 (NR) C, Mikael Hakkarainen (Muskegon, USHL)

#180 (NR) RW, Isaac Nurse (Hamilton, OHL)

#181 (153) C, Luke Burghardt (North Bay, OHL)

#182 (187) LW, Thomas Ethier (Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL)

#183 (121) LW, Mathew MacDougall (Windsor, OHL)

#184 (NR) C, Eli Zummack (Spokane, WHL)

#185 (208) D, Dylan Plouffe (Vancouver, WHL)

#186 (142) D, Artyom Minulin (Swift Current, WHL)

#187 (NR) D, Marc Del Gaizo (Muskegon, USHL)

#188 (203) D, Jacob Herauf (Red Deer, WHL)

#189 (117) D, Cameron Boudreau (Jr. Bruins, USPHL)

#190 (177) C, Damien Giroux (Saginaw, OHL)

#191 (NR) C, Cedric Desruisseaux (Drummondville, QMJHL)

#192 (NR) D, Graham Lillibridge (Chicago, USHL)

#193 (NR) LW, Neil Shea (Lawrence, USHS-MA)

#194 (NR) C, Graham Slaggert (Cedar Rapids, USHL)

#195 (206) LW, Erik Middendorf (USNDT, USHL)

#196 (189) RW, Cameron Wright (Bowling Green, WCHA)

#197 (175) C, Josh Prokop (Vernon, BCHL)

#198 (NR) LW/C, Jasper Weatherby (Wenatchee, BCHL)

#199 (NR) LW, Mitchell Lewandowski (Michigan State, Big 10)

#200 (NR) D, Brayden Pachal (Prince Albert, WHL)

#201 (163) D, Justin MacPherson (Niagara, OHL)

*#202 (181) D, Chase Hartje (Brandon, WHL)

#203 (NR) RW, Mitchell Chaffee (UMass, H-East)

#204 (204) RW, Zachary Solow (Northeastern, H-East)

#205 (157) RW, Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (Fargo, USHL)

#206 (194) LW, Jacques Bouquot (Salisbury, USHS-CT)

#207 (115) D, Maxwell Crozier (Nanaimo, BCHL)

#208 (NR) LW, Ben Sanderson (Okotoks, AJHL)

#209 (192) LW, Aidan McDonough (Thayer, USHS-MA)

#210 (186) RW, Alexander Peresunko (Jr. Bruins, USPHL)

*#211 (198) RW, Colin Schmidt (Wayzata, USHS-MN)

#212 (NR) C, Samuel Morton (Wenatchee, BCHL)

#213 (180) C, Ted Wooding (Rivers Academy, USHS-MA)

#214 (NR) LW, Jakov Novak (Janesville, NAHL)

*#215 (NR) LW, Cole Koepke (Sioux City, USHL)

#216 (159) D, Christian Krygier (Lincoln, USHL)

#217 (NR) D, Georgy Dedov (Syracuse, USPHL)

North American Goaltenders

#1 (2) Olivier Rodrigue (Drummondville, QMJHL)

#2 (4) Kevin Mandolese (Cape Breton, QMJHL)

#3 (1) Alexis Gravel (Halifax, QMJHL)

#4 (11) Matthew Thiessen (Steinbach, MJHL)

*#5 (7) Keegan Karki (Muskegon, USHL)

#6 (NR) Zachary Bouthillier (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)

#7 (6) Joel Hofer (Swift Current, WHL)

#8 (8) David Tendeck (Vancouver, WHL)

#9 (NR) Roman Durny (Des Moines, USHL)

*#10 (9) Jared Moe (Waterloo, USHL)

#11 (NR) Christian Propp (North Bay, OHL)

#12 (14) David Hrenak (St. Cloud State, NCHC)

#13 (3) Jacob Ingham (Mississauga, OHL)

#14 (12) Ivan Prosvetov (Youngstown, USHL)

#15 (13) Jordan Kooy (London, OHL)

#16 (18) Mitchell Gibson (Lone Star, NAHL)

#17 (10) Samuel Harvey (Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL)

#18 (16) Zachary Emond (Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL)

#19 (19) Tyriq Outen (South Shore, USPHL)

#20 (27) Juraj Ovecka (Springfield, NAHL)

#21 (5) Jacob Kucharski (Des Moines, USHL)

#22 (NR) Max Paddock (Regina, WHL)

#23 (NR) Vincent Purpura (Omaha, USHL)

#24 (22) Duncan McGovern (Kootenay, WHL)

#25 (NR) Ty Taylor (Vernon, BCHL)

#26 (NR) Daniel Lebedeff (Janesville, NAHL)

#27 (26) Benjamin Kraws (Sioux City, USHL)

#28 (NR) Anthony Popovich (Guelph, OHL)

#29 (21) Daniel Moody (Drummondville, QMJHL)

#30 (28) Drew Deridder (USNDT, USHL)

#31 (17) Nick Donofrio (Hamilton, OHL)

European Skaters

#1 (1) D, Rasmus Dahlin (Frolunda, Eliteserien)

#2 (2) D, Adam Boqvist (Brynas Jr, Swe. Jr.)

#3 (10) RW, Vitali Kravtsov (Chelyabinsk, KHL)

#4 (11) RW, Martin Kaut (Pardubice, Czech Elite)

#5 (7) D, Adam Ginning (Linkoping, Eliteserien)

#6 (9) C, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Assat, Sm-Liiga)

#7 (4) LW, Grigori Denisenko (Yaroslavl-2, Rus. 2)

#8 (3) C, Isac Lundestrom (Lulea, Eliteserien)

#9 (5) C, Jacob Olofsson (Timra, Swe. 2)

#10 (17) D, Filip Johansson (Leksand Jr., Swe. Jr)

#11 (6) C, Rasmus Kupari (Karpat, Sm-Liiga)

#12 (8) RW, Dominik Bokk (Vaxjo Jr. Swe. Jr)

#13 (12) C, Filip Hallander (Timra, Swe.2)

#14 (41) D, Nils Lundkvist (Lulea, Eliteserien)

#15 (15) D, Martin Fehervary (Oskarshamn, Swe. 2)

#16 (13) RW, Jan Jenik (Benatky N.J., Czech.2)

#17 (37) RW, Kirill Marchenko (Khanty-Mansiyk, Rus.2)

#18 (26) C, Oskar Back (Farjestad Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#19 (27) C, Ivan Morozov (Khanty-Mansiyk, Rus.2)

#20 (18) C, Jakob Lauko (Chomutov, Czech Elite)

#21 (19) RW, Niklas Nordgren (HIFK Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#22 (21) RW, Albin Eriksson (Skelleftea Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#23 (25) D, Danila Galeniuk (SKA St. Petersburg-2, Rus.2)

#24 (23) C, David Gustafsson (HV71, Eliteserien)

#25 (20) D, Dmitri Semykin (Stupino 2, Rus.2)

#26 (16) C, Mikhail Bitsadze (Dynamo Moscow-2, Rus.2)

#27 (22) D, Axel Andersson (Djugarden Jr., Swe.Jr.)

#28 (28) RW, Jesse Ylonen (Espoo, Fin.2)

#29 (14) C, Krystof Hrabik (Benatky N.J., Cze.2)

#30 (24) RW, Jonatan Berggren (Skelleftea Jr., Swe.Jr.)

#31 (72) C, Ruslan Iskhakov (CSKA 2, Rus. Jr.)

#32 (30) C, Pavel Shen (Khanty 2, Rus. Jr.)

#33 (38) RW, Nikolai Kovalenko (Yaroslavl 2, Rus. Jr.)

#34 (104) C, Ivan Muranov (Dynamo Moscow 2, Rus. Jr.)

#35 (52) C, Kristian Tanus (Tappara Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#36 (33) RW, Lenni Killinen (Blues Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#37 (44) C, Marcus Westfalt (Brynas, Eliteserien)

#38 (83) D, Peetro Seppala (Kookoo Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#39 (NR) C, Linus Karlsson (Karlskrona Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#40 (34) RW, Michal Kvasnica (Fydek, Czech Jr.)

#41 (31) C, Lucas Wernblom (Modo Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#42 (36) LW, Carl Jakobsson (Farjestad Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#43 (42) D, Ondrej Buchtela (Kadan, Czech Jr.)

#44 (32) D, Jacob Ragnarsson (Almtuna, Swe. Jr.)

#45 (53) D, Bogdan Zhilyakov (Dynamo St. Petersburg, Rus. Jr.)

#46 (43) RW, Daniel Kurovsky (Vitkovice, Czech Elite)

#47 (35) C, David Lilja (Karlskoga, Swe. Jr.)

#48 (91) LW, Nando Eggenberger (Davos, NLA)

#49 (51) D, Fredrik Granberg (Skelleftea Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#50 (39) D, Danila Zhuravlyov (Irbis Kazan, Rus. Jr.)

#51 (71) C, Yegor Sharangovich (Dynamo Minsk, KHL)

#52 (NR) LW, Danil Gizatullin (Yaroslavl 2, Rus. Jr.)

#53 (NR) C, Carl Berglund (Farjestad Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#54 (105) LW, Danila Dyadenkin (Yaroslavl 2., Rus. Jr.)

#55 (45) RW, Jan Kalus (Fridek, Czech 2)

#56 (110) D, Nikita Solopanov (CSKA 2, Rus. Jr.)

#57 (54) D, Santeri Salmela (Kookoo, Fin. Jr.)

#58 (50) RW, Arttu Nevasaari (Karpat Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#59 (46) RW, Karel Plasek (Brno Jr., Czech Jr.)

#60 (NR) D, Anton Malyshev (Yaroslavl 2, Rus. Jr.)

#61 (90) LW, Jerry Turkulainen (JYP, Sm-Liiga)

#62 (93) D, Tim Berni (GCK Zurich, Swiss 2)

#63 (73) C, Alexander Zhabreyev (Dynamo St. Petersburg 2, Rus. Jr.)

#64 (48) D, Toni Utunen (Leki, Fin. 2)

#65 (NR) LW, Liam Kirk (Sheffield, EHL)

#66 (56) LW, Oliver Okuliar (Trencin Jr., Slovak Jr.)

#67 (109) LW, Ivan Romanov (Yaroslavl 2, Rus. Jr.)

#68 (111) RW, German Grachyov (Cherepovets 2, Rus. Jr.)

#69 (29) RW, Demid Mansurov (Chelyabinsk 2, Rus. Jr.)

#70 (100) C, Patrik Siikanen (Blues Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#71 (69) RW, Vojtech Dobias (Zlin Jr., Czech Jr.)

#72 (61) D, Yevgeni Kalabushkin (SKA St. Petersburg 2, Rus. Jr.)

#73 (89) LW, Vojtech Kropacek (Sparta Jr., Czech Jr.)

#74 (47) LW, Roman Pucek (Visetin U-18, Czech Jr.)

#75 (68) LW, Matej Svoboda (Brno Jr., Czech Jr.)

#76 (62) C, Kristian Kovacik (Trencin Jr, Slovak Jr.)

#77 (49) D, Daniel Kowalczyk (Brno Jr., Czech Jr.)

#78 (70) D, Vladislav Syomin (Neva St. Petersburg 2, Rus. Jr.)

#79 (NR) LW, Yegor Postnov (Stupino 2, Rus. Jr.)

#80 (59) D, Martin Bucko (Pardubice Jr, Czec Jr.)

#81 (54) C, Jan Sir (Liberic Jr., Czech Jr.)

#82 (65) RW, Adam Gajarsky (Brno Jr., Czech Jr.)

#83 (67) RW, Adam Klapka (Slava Jr., Czech Jr.)

#84 (66) RW, Andrej Kukuca (Trencin Jr., Slovak Jr.)

#85 (63) RW, Nikita Rtishchev (CSKA 2, Rus. Jr.)

#86 (107) LW, Alexei Polodyan (SKA St. Petersburg 2, Rus. Jr.)

#87 (86) D, Henrik Malmstrom (Sodertalje 2, Swe. Jr.)

#88 (97) D, Simon Johansson (Djugarden 2, Swe. Jr.)

#89 (88) D, Pontus Englund (Timra Jr, Swe. Jr.)

#90 (96) D, Lucas Gustavsson (Brynas Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#91 (NR) D, Jesper Sellgren (Modo Jr, Swe. Jr.)

#92 (80) D, Jonathan Granstrom (Visby Roma, Swe. 3)

#93 (82) D, Vit Seemann (Chomutov Jr., Czech Jr.)

#94 (79) D, Jakub Adamek (Trinec Jr., Czech Jr.)

#95 (113) LW, Justin Schutz (Rb Hockey Academia, Czech Jr.)

#96 (NR) D, Boris Cesanek (Poprad Jr., Slovak Jr.)

#97 (106) RW, Semyon Kizimov (Togliatti 2, Rus. Jr.)

#98 (NR) LW, Otakar Sik (Karlovy Vary Jr., Czech Jr.)

#99 (98) LW, Roman Badanin (Omsk 2, Rus. Jr.)

#100 (99) RW, Ilya Badanin (Omsk 2, Rus. Jr.)

#101 (NR) LW, Radim Toman (Zitkovice Jr., Czech Jr.)

#102 (77) C, Otto Kivenmaki (Assat Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#103 (115) D, Davyd Barandun (Davos Jr., Swiss Jr.)

#104 (76) D, Michal Pupak (Nitra Jr., Slovak Jr.)

#105 (NR) RW, Emils Gegeris (Riga, KHL)

#106 (102) C, Phillip Schultz (Rodovre, Denmark)

#107 (84) RW, Aatu Luusuaniemi (Karpat Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#108 (117) C, Robert Arrak (Jokerit Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#109 (NR) C, Kristjan Kombe (HPK Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#110 (94) LW, Jan Zemba (Liberic Jr., Czech Jr.)

#111 (116) D, Janis Moser (Biel Jr., Swiss Jr.)

#112 (123) LW, Marco Miranda (GCK Zurich, Swiss Jr.)

#113 (118) RW, Jeremi Gerber (Bern Jr., Swiss Jr.)

#114 (122) LW, Alexi Halme (Tuto, Fin. Jr.)

#115 (108) D, Alexander Romanov (CSKA 2, Rus. Jr.)

#116 (112) D, Juuso Ketola (Assat Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#117 (121) D, Roberts Kalkis (Riga 2, Rus. Jr.)

#118 (119) RW, Zdenek Sedlak (Karpat Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#119 (NR) RW, Severi Lahtinen (Peliitat, Fin. Jr.)

#120 (NR) LW, Andrei Buyalski (Temirtau, Kazahkstan)

#121 (NR) D, Filip Bernath (Karlovy Vary Jr., Czech Jr.)

#122 (87) D, Adam Backehag (Leksand Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#123 (NR) LW, Eetu Pakkila (Karpat Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#124 (103) RW, David Madsen (Vaxjo Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#125 (NR) C, Ondrej Chrtek (Benatky N.J., Czech Jr.)

#126 (60) C, Linus Nassen (Frolunda Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#127 (NR) D, Magnus Koch (Rodovre Sik, Den. Jr.)

#128 (120) RW, Joonas Oden (Kookoo Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#129 (101) D, Lasse Holm Mortensen (Rodovre Sik, Den. Jr.)

#130 (NR) RW, Ivan Drozdov (Yunost Minsk, Belarus)

European Goaltenders

#1 (3) Lukas Dostal (Trebec Jr., Czech Jr.)

#2 (1) Jakub Skarek (Jilhava, Czech Elite)

#3 (2) Amir Miftakhov (Irbis Kazan, Rus. Jr.)

#4 (5) Justus Annunen (Karpat Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#5 (4) Olof Lindbom (Djugarden Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#6 (7) Akira Schmid (Langnau Jr., Swiss Jr.)

#7 (6) Samuel Ersson (Brynas Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#8 (8) Alexei Melnichuk (Neva St. Petersburg 2, Rus. Jr.)

#9 (9) Daniil Isayev (Yaroslavl 2, Rus. Jr.)

#10 (10) Daniel Dvorak (HR Karlove Jr., Czech Jr.)

#11 (13) Jesper Eliasson (Troja-Ljungby Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#12 (12) Jere Huhtamaa (Blues Jr., Fin. Jr.)

#13 (NR) Filip Lindberg (Tuto Jr., Swe. Jr.)

#14 (NR) Stephane Charlin (Geneve Jr., Swiss Jr.)