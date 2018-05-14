Chris Paul drops Stephen Curry with sick move, then scores

The Rockets did their best to attack Stephen Curry on the defensive end in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, and the team did manage to find some favorable matchups at times.

Unfortunately, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson helped carry the Warriors to a decisive 119-106 victory, combining to score 65 points.

Rockets point guard Chris Paul did manage to send Curry to the floor on one particular play — using a great stepback move to make the two-time MVP fall down. Paul missed the shot that followed, but managed to track down his own rebound and score.

Chris Paul finally got his revenge on Curry 😨 pic.twitter.com/E6tLas6274 — Real Sports Talk (@RealSportsTaIk) May 15, 2018

CP3 may have won that battle, but Steph and the Warriors won the war.