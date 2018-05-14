Chris Paul drops Stephen Curry with sick move, then scores

The Rockets did their best to attack Stephen Curry on the defensive end in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, and the team did manage to find some favorable matchups at times.
Unfortunately, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson helped carry the Warriors to a decisive 119-106 victory, combining to score 65 points.
Rockets point guard Chris Paul did manage to send Curry to the floor on one particular play — using a great stepback move to make the two-time MVP fall down. Paul missed the shot that followed, but managed to track down his own rebound and score.
CP3 may have won that battle, but Steph and the Warriors won the war.
