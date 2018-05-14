MMA Manifesto

Combate Americas - Combate Estrellas 1 Fighter Salaries

 

Amanda Serrano: $25,000

Jose Estrada: $11,000 ($5,500 to show, $5,500 win bonus)

John Castaneda: $8,000

Jose Alday: $5,500 ($3,500 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Corina Herrera: $5,000

Joey Ruquet: $4,500 ($2,250 to show, $2,250 win bonus)

Erick Gonzalez: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Michael Reyes: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Rafa Garcia: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Rudy Morales: $3,000

Gabriel Green: $2,500 ($1,500 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Danny Ramirez: $2,250

Heinrich Wassmer: $2,000

Chase Gibson: $2,000

Javier Garcia: $2,000

Keith Carson: $1,500

 

 

