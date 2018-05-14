Dustin Byfuglien lowers the boom on Golden Knights player (VIDEO)

Jets star Dustin Byfuglien is essentially an unmovable force, which a Golden Knights player learned during Monday’s game at Bell MTS Place.

“Big Buff,” as he is called, stands six-foot-five, and weighs 265 pounds. He is a very large man, which Golden Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves found out firsthand on Monday.

Reaves skated over toward Byfuglien and attempted to put a hit on him, but it backfired, as “Big Buff” casually absorbed the hit and lowered the boom back on his counterpart.

Ryan Reaves goes to hit Dustin Byfuglien and gets dropped pic.twitter.com/Suqa5uaqwd — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 15, 2018

Reaves is a brave man for even attempting to ruffle Byfuglien’s feathers. Most guys would’ve skated in the opposite direction.