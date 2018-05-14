Dustin Byfuglien lowers the boom on Golden Knights player (VIDEO)

Jets star Dustin Byfuglien is essentially an unmovable force, which a Golden Knights player learned during Monday’s game at Bell MTS Place.
“Big Buff,” as he is called, stands six-foot-five, and weighs 265 pounds. He is a very large man, which Golden Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves found out firsthand on Monday.
Reaves skated over toward Byfuglien and attempted to put a hit on him, but it backfired, as “Big Buff” casually absorbed the hit and lowered the boom back on his counterpart.
Reaves is a brave man for even attempting to ruffle Byfuglien’s feathers. Most guys would’ve skated in the opposite direction.
Comments