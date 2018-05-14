Josh Norman strangely compares 'Dancing with the Stars' to playing in Super Bowl

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman knows a thing or two about being in the spotlight on the big stage.

Norman played in Super Bowl 50, when his defensive-minded Panthers got beat by Peyton Manning in his swan song.

Still, he was key in the stout defense’s success against its opposition, so he knows how to get it done when the moment arises.

In fact, it’s similar to how he shines on a different stage — “Dancing with the Stars.” He recently opened up about how it compares to football, via ESPN’s David Newton.

“It is the Super Bowl,” Norman said. “It’s just a different type of pressure because your heart will be racing, man, with anxiety. You get out there and put it all out there on the dance floor in front of millions of people watching. Then you’ve got a couple of hundred people in the audience that is extremely looking at every moment.”

It seems like Norman is really getting into this, and the results back that up. He and his partner, Sharna Burgess, were tied for the lead after the first episode.