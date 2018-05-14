LOOK: Houston bakery now selling James Harden-themed donuts

Rockets fans can now support one of their superstar players and keep their stomachs full at the same time.

Peña’s Donuts and Diner, which is located in Houston, is now selling a donut modeled after James Harden’s face — specifically, his beard. The tasty treats cost $2.50 apiece, and will be sold on game days.

Co-owner Aldo Salazar shared his thoughts about the clever creation with Fernando Alonso of the Houston Chronicle.

“Our bakers, they’re really creative,” Salazar said. “It’s like a cartoon version of him. It’s not supposed to be realistic.”‘

We’re big fans — of both Harden, and the design of the donuts.