Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a rising star in the Kansas City area, so he now has to attempt to make himself unrecognizable if he’s out and about.

That’s what he did over the weekend at Saturday’s NASCAR race at the Kansas Speedway.

Check out the jorts and shades Mahomes was rocking — complete with the T-Bones cutoff jersey.

Patrick Mahomes, blending in best he can at the NASCAR race, jorts and a cutoff T-Bones jersey. pic.twitter.com/WbqSSO6cVn — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) May 12, 2018

That may not be the best look for him, but he did do a good job of going rogue.