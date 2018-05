The Red Sox used a festive strategy to bide their time during Monday’s game against the Athletics.

A number of players were part of a dugout dance party, which included some musical instruments as well, with Eduardo Rodriguez playing the drums, and Brock Holt banging on some sort of metal device.

As for Hanley Ramirez, well, he provided the dance moves, which you can see in the video clip below.

If that doesn’t inspire their teammates to go out and play hard, we don’t know what would.