Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast: Matt Patricia, Undrafted Free Agents and Chargers Talk

Kenny and Pete breakdown Matt Patricia’s past, Donald Penn’s present, Eric Reid, Undrafted free agents, fifth years options and more topical NFL headlines.

Daiki Sato from Clutchpoints and The NFL Network joins for Chargers talk that got distorted. Kenny and Pete get onto a heated tangent about Black QBs throughout the show.

This podcast is somewhere between the one thing that gets you through your day and the special ending of a marvel movie that just gives you unnecessary bliss and suspense. Listen to the end for a special conclusion.