Watch James Harden flop just minutes into Warriors-Rockets series

Rockets star James Harden wasted no time living up to his reputation during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night.

Harden, roughly two minutes into the game against the Warriors, attempted to draw a foul on Draymond Green, who had hauled in a rebound, and was trying to create some space. Green grazed Harden in doing so, but the Rockets star grabbed his throat and fell backward, as if he had been struck by his counterpart, even though that was not the case.

Here’s what the flop attempt looked like.

Lol 2 minutes in and Draymond Green is getting techs and James Harden is flopping…This series is going to be the best. pic.twitter.com/MrvDHQ3LcF — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 15, 2018

It appears as if Harden is already attempting to work the refs in this epic series.