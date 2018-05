An unwelcomed visitor showed up to Sunday’s Reds-Dodgers game — apparently angling to pitch in the NL Matchup.

A raccoon was just casually hanging out in the Reds bullpen a few hours before the game was set to begin.

Animal control was called, and before too long, the raccoon was being ushered out of Dodger Stadium.

Raccoon captured in Dodger Stadium bullpen before Reds' game against Los Angeles https://t.co/T5mBMpEMtO pic.twitter.com/QLDQevnn4F — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 13, 2018

It’s unclear exactly how the raccoon managed to get in the ballpark, but it’s assumed that the furry fella snuck in overnight.