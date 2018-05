The Cavs struggled offensive big-time and shot just 36 percent from the floor in Sunday’s 108-83 blowout loss to the Celtics in TD Garden.

LeBron James and Kevin Love combined for only 32 points, while Marcus Morris and Al Horford contributed 41. That’s a recipe for a disaster scenario, which is exactly what happened.

It’s safe to say the Cavs stunk it up, which the numbers clearly show, as does this graphic.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]