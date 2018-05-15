Against all odds, Eagles tryout kid gets signed

Maybe Tim Wilson has a shot at making the team as a kick/punt returner? 4.42 speed (clocked at his Pro Day) doesn’t hurt.

But the odds of the 5-9 undrafted rookie cracking the Final 53 as a wide receiver are incredibly slim. His best shot is probably just getting enough playing time in the preseason games to attract positive attention from another team.

As Chris McPherson reported this week for PE.com, of the twenty-three players who participated in the Eagles’ Rookie Camp on a tryout basis, one has earned a spot on the active roster.

The Eagles signed wide receiver Tim Wilson on Monday and waived cornerback Jordan Thomas.

“Wilson’s a great local story. He grew up in Philly and moved to Wayne, Pennsylvania where he was a standout at Radnor High School. He went to East Stroudsburg and finished his college career with 133 catches for 2,042 yards and 16 touchdowns. Wilson ranks 10th in school history in all-purpose yards, factoring in punt and kick return experience. The 24-year-old was a named a second-team All-PSAC East selection in each of the past two seasons.”

The road doesn’t get any easier as the 5-9, 170-pound Wilson is one of 12 receivers on the roster.

The football doldrums of mid-May don’t give us much to chew on in the way of real news. Oh, there’s some TMZ stuff out right now about Jay Ajayi’s renting a mansion for a party and some stuff got trashed causing a beef with the owner. Meh, just pay for the damages and it all goes away, Jay.

But there are real stories in the making about these tryout guys like Tim Wilson. Also you have to wonder what cornerback Jordan Thomas did (or didn’t do) to get waived off the roster so quickly? His 4.64 at the Combine didn’t exactly bode well for his chances, but I seem to remember Anquan Boldin ran a 4.7 at his Combine many moons ago, and that didn’t prevent him from going on to a great career. Different positions, I know, but Jordan Thomas had a Big 12 star pedigree as a defensive playmaker. What went wrong so fast for him? I mean, the pads haven’t even gone on yet.