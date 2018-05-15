Burning River Radio

BurningRiverRadio: We Don't Need No Bullpen

BurningRiverRadio: We Don't Need No Bullpen

Indians

BurningRiverRadio: We Don't Need No Bullpen

The boys are back as Joe Coblitz and Mike Melaragno combine to talk about the Tribe’s bullpen and outfield options, within and without the club as well as their chances to win the Central. They finish off with an hour of Bauer (not really), discussing the morality of using pine tar and running your mouth.

Burning River Radio, Indians

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Burning River Radio
Home