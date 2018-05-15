Chris Paul elbows Kevin Durant, gets away with it (VIDEO)

Rockets point guard Chris Paul may not be classified as a dirty player, at least not by definition, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he hasn’t delivered some cheap shots over the years.

In fact, CP3 has been seen delivering a number of questionable shots to his opponents, especially after some trash talk.

That was the case during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, when he elbowed Durant right in the glute.

Ouch! And CP3 wasn’t even whistled for a foul, when he should’ve gotten hit with a technical. Then again, referee Scott Foster and his colleagues called a terrible game, so that wasn’t much of a surprise.