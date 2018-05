The Hawks used a famous face to represent them at the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

And it’s certainly not a person that anyone was expected.

The team elected to have “Jersey Girl”/”Seinfeld” star Jami Gertz on the stage, rather than her husband, Hawks co-owner Tony Ressler.

The Blindside 2: In this feel good story of what ‘family’ is truly about, two inner city youths with NBA dreams are taken in by a no nonsense suburban housewife (Jami Gertz) which changes all of their lives on many levels. pic.twitter.com/KPUuQxoSp5 — Marcus Nyce (@marcusnyce) May 16, 2018

She reacted to the big honor afterward.

"It's nice to be invited to the party."@ATLHawks owner and #NBADraftLottery rep Jami Gertz was a good luck charm in Chicago.#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/7CG4yPk9Gw — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) May 16, 2018

Hertz brought the team good luck, as the Hawks landed the No. 3 overall pick.