LeBron James found himself in a situation he had not found himself in in a long time: Being in a must-win spot in a playoff series that isn’t the NBA Finals.

James, who usually sees his team coast through the Eastern Conference, came out strong in the first quarter to set the tone. But he ended up having to leave the game late in the second quarter, after getting hit in the jaw by Jayson Tatum.

LeBron took a legit shot to the jaw from Tatum's shoulder pic.twitter.com/ac0QbGLrL2 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) May 16, 2018

He exited the game briefly, but later returned.

LeBron James goes to the locker room after taking an accidental shot from Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/Tyv7w45mD3 — â“‚arcusD (@_MarcusD2_) May 16, 2018