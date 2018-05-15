Major League Baseball Roundup: Phillies’ Stunning Return Against Mets

Continuing the team’s streak of winning five out of the last six games, the Philadelphia Phillies made a stunning return against the New York Mets. The team brought the game home in front of their own crowd with a final score of 4-2.

It was Nick Williams who hit an uplifting homerun in the sixth inning. He homered a three-run and secured his second pinch-hit of his career. The 4-2 result is good for the Phillies’ streak as the season is about to get more challenging.

White Sox vs. Cubs

The Chicago White Sox played the Chicago Cubs this week. It was a big match that many anticipated. The Cubs entered the game with a five-game winning streak and many expected the team to secure a victory rather easily with this one.

The White Sox, of course, isn’t going to take the Cubs lightly. Matt Davidson secured a tiebreaker and scored a home run for the White Sox. His plays were also considered a boost to the team’s energy, allowing the White Sox to stay in form throughout the game.

For the Cubs, the responsibilities fell to Kyle Hendricks. The starting pitcher was responsible for the 5-3 final score with his six hits and three runs. The end to the Cubs’ winning streak also means they’ll no longer have the upper hand as they prepare for the next game.

Yankees vs. Athletics

Giancarlo Stanton performed remarkably during the New York vs. Oakland duel this week. With a home run and a stunning set of four hits, Stanton’s performance made Yankees’ 6-2 victory against Athletics appears easy. This was also Stanton’s second four-hit game for the 2018 season. Fans on top sites like The Planet of Baseball are ecstatic.

The victory also solidified Yankees’ dominance. The team won 19 out of their last 22 games and is currently one of the most successful teams of the season. A’s, on the other hand, showed weak performance early in the game, with the Yankees scoring a 3-0 lead. The team never recovered.

Brett Anderson wasn’t showing his top performance either. He pitched five innings and gave up four runs. The Athletics has a lot to work on in terms of leadership. Anderson and the rest of the team need to avoid bad starts, as it often proved to be lead to a catastrophe for them.

An Exciting Week

The rest of the week wasn’t any less exciting to follow. The Angels defeated the Twins with a 2-1 final score. It was a really close game, but the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani came out on top and gave up only one run in a little over six innings.

Mark Reynolds also had a fantastic season debut, hitting two home runs for the Washington Nationals as the team secured a 4-6 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This was a much-needed victory for the team’s morale, especially since they will be playing the New York Yankees next.

To conclude the week, we have a stunning game between the Detroit Tigers and the visiting Seattle Mariners. The game ended with another close 5-4 final score for the Tigers after Jose Iglesias scored the winning single.