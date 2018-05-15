Phoenix Suns landing No. 1 overall pick fuels Luka Doncic rumors

The Suns landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft during the lottery on Tuesday night, which was huge.

And there’s already one particular player that makes a lot of sense in that spot, who could come in and play immediately, and benefit the team greatly.

Enter Slovenian star Luka Doncic.

Doncic, who plays for Real Madrid, has ties to Suns new head coach, Igor Kokoskov.

Reminder: The Phoenix Suns' new head coach, Igor Kokoskov, was Luka Doncic's head coach when he won the 2017 EuroBasket title. Will Igor and Luka reunite in Phoenix? — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 16, 2018

If the Suns don't take Doncic tht would be one of the most remarkable passes in draft history, assuming Igor loves him. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 16, 2018

Doncic is going to the Suns. — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) May 16, 2018

Many believe Doncic is the best player in the draft anyway, so the Suns taking him with the first overall pick does make sense, on paper. We’ll find out in roughly one month from now.