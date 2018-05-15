Phoenix Suns landing No. 1 overall pick fuels Luka Doncic rumors

The Suns landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft during the lottery on Tuesday night, which was huge.
And there’s already one particular player that makes a lot of sense in that spot, who could come in and play immediately, and benefit the team greatly.
Enter Slovenian star Luka Doncic.
Doncic, who plays for Real Madrid, has ties to Suns new head coach, Igor Kokoskov.
Many believe Doncic is the best player in the draft anyway, so the Suns taking him with the first overall pick does make sense, on paper. We’ll find out in roughly one month from now.
