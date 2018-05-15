Pochettino Starts Playing his Cards for Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino has worked wonders on a relatively small budget at Tottenham Hotspur. He has consistently said he is happy with the funds at his disposal from chairman Daniel Levy. Mauricio Pochettino has issued his warning. Levy is known to be a tough negotiator and doesn’t take criticism well. Harry Redknapp didn’t give Levy his full backing and Levy didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger. Until the appointment of Pochettino, Levy was operating a revolving door policy for manager recruitment. His time as chairman has seen Jacques Santini, Martin Jol, Juande Ramos, Harry Redknapp, Andre Villas-Boas and Tim Sherwood come and go. Pochettino is close to Levy but following the climax of a third successive top-three finish, Pochettino has changed his stance.

In May 2017, Daniel Levy expressed his ’respect’ for Pochettino. And well he might. Spurs’ net spend is becoming a cliche for Levy’s stewardship and it has taken a long time to deliver any kind of success. Football has changed dramatically in the Premier League era and ’success’ has become top four rather than trophies. In 17 years Spurs have won one League Cup. That hasn’t stopped fans from wagering on the team though. Tottenham fans frequently use sites like bettingbonus.online/ to bet online with no desposit and free bet promotions.

When Pochettino was hired he knew what he would have to work with and clearly believes in his own abilities. Daniel Levy either got his hiring strategy right or dropped lucky. Either way, Levy finally got a manager who understood what he wanted to achieve. To make Spurs competitive whilst maintaining financial stability.

NOTHING COMPARES

In December 2017, Pochettino said it was unfair that people compared what Spurs have been doing with Manchester City;

”Of course it’s a massive improvement by Manchester City – they won [a] few Premier Leagues and they keep improving and improving and investing and investing, but Tottenham is in a complete different way today.”

Tottenham talk about the ’project’. The new stadium will be one of the best in Europe. Spurs already have one of the top training facilities. Brazil are training there ahead of the World Cup and there are also plans to expand the facility. That all comes at a huge cost and when you don’t have the revenue of Manchester City, something has to give. In the World of the Premier League, if it is players wages that give, there will come a point where that needs to change.

BACK ME

In that same interview before the defeat to City at the Etihad Stadium, Pochettino did allude to the fact that changes would be needed;

”And maybe in a few years is the moment say, ‘Come on, the club now need to win and need to compete, and with the same tools as another big club.”

Those few years have now, five months on, become this summer. According to Pochettino, it is now time to take “risks”.

HUGE MOMENT

Levy and Pochettino will meet next week. That is not unusual as all managers and owners discuss the season and plan for the next. But this meeting is huge in what Tottenham Hotspur are wanting to achieve. Daniel Levy doesn’t give away much and if he sticks to his guns, it could be the end of Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham’s current journey.

Losing Pochettino would be a huge risk. Bigger than the risk to give him what he wants. Spurs are doing well and are close to success. Taking Pochettino out of the equation is not an option. Pochettino has issued his warning. A warning that Daniel Levy would do well to heed.