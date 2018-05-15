The Daily Target: 5/15/18

Last Night – Seattle 1, Twins 0 – The Twins and Mariners got their game off the ground 2 hours late — well, beyond the month+ to get to this make up game, anyways, thanks to rain. And then, when they game got underway, it clipped right along, thanks to apitchers duel between Wade LeBlanc and Jake Odorizzi. The only run scored in the 8th on a throwing error by Logan Morrison, a blight on an otherwise crisp game of baseball.

AM 1500 – Miguel Sano takes the field pregame, but he’s still not at 100% – This news, taken in concert with news that Jason Castro is out for over a month kind of paints a different picture of the Twins’ summer than I think most fans anticipated. If Sano is going to stay out, Jorge Polanco remains out, and Ehire Adrianza continues to show that his bat is best left on the bench, we might see Nick Gordon a little sooner than some have thought. That’s an exciting silver lining.