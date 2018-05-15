By: Jeff Fox | May 15, 2018

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman

May 19, 2018

Movistar Arena

Santiago, Chile

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,196 – above average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,800-4,200 points, with an average UFC on FOX card ranking 5,700

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Demian Maia (25-8, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Kamaru Usman (11-1, #14 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Alexa Grasso (10-1, #30 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Tatiana Suarez (6-0, #10 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jared Cannonier (10-3, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dominick Reyes (8-0, #17 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Diego Rivas (7-1, #33 ranked bantamweight) vs Guido Cannetti (7-3, #17 ranked bantamweight

Women’s Flyweights:

Veronica Macedo (5-1-1, #20 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Angela Lee (8-2)

Welterweights:

Vicente Luque (12-6-1, #25 ranked welterweight) vs Chad Laprise (14-2, #42 ranked welterweight)

Prelim (FS2/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Zak Cummings (21-5, #41 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Prazeres (24-2, #48 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Brandon Moreno (14-4, #5 ranked flyweight) vs Alexandre Pantoja (18-3, #19 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Poliana Botelho (5-1, #25 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Syuri Kondo (6-0, #25 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Gabriel Benitez (20-7, #21 ranked featherweight) vs Humberto Bandenay (14-4,1 NC, #32 ranked featherweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Enrique Barzola (15-3-1, #32 ranked featherweight) vs Brandon Davis (9-3, #46 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Henry Briones (19-7-1, #45 ranked bantamweight) vs Frankie Saenz (12-5, #31 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Claudio Puelles (8-2, #74 ranked lightweight) vs Felipe Silva (8-1, #71 ranked lightweight)

