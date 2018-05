“Inside the NBA” analyst Charles Barkley, for an athlete, has one of the worst golf swings we’ve ever seen.

He pretty much just hacks at the ball, and doesn’t really seem to have all that much success with it on the course, as you can see below.

Barkley isn’t much better at throwing a baseball, either, as we recently learned. Here he is doing the deed as if it were a shot put.

Charles Barkley throws a baseball like his shoulder isn't connected to his arm pic.twitter.com/28xQfWnEHF — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 15, 2018

And yet somehow, the guy has been invited to throw out the first pitch before games in the past.