Baker Mayfield has intelligent plan for how to use first NFL paycheck

Baker Mayfield has been saying all the right things since the 2018 college football season ended, and that’s part of the reason the Browns took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

And he continues to do just that, this time showing some financial maturity, following having been selected first in his class — ensuring a solid payday in the future.

When asked about how Mayfield would spend his first NFL paycheck, Mayfield gave a very smart, practical response.

“I haven’t thought about it. Savings? Yeah, savings is a good call,” Mayfield said, via ESPN.com.

UCLA product/Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, among with some others in the class, has also stated he plans to save, rather than spend.

