44-year-old journeyman pitcher Bartolo Colon is “strong like bull.”

Colon, to his credit, has the benefit of having some extra padding, especially in his midsection, weighing close to 300 pounds.

That certainly helped him during Wednesday’s game, when he got drilled in the gut by a 102 mph comebacker, which came off the bat of Jean Segura.

That was a 102mph line drive right to the midsection of Bartolo Colon. Trainers and coaches come out, but it looks like he'll stay in the game. — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) May 16, 2018

And yet, he was unfazed, and remained in the game.

Bartolo Colon just took a liner off his gut … and is laughing about it. Never retire, Bartolo. — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) May 16, 2018

Colon truly is an ageless wonder.