Bellator 199 Fighter Salaries

Ryan Bader made quick work of King Mo last Saturday at Bellator 199, and was among the top earners at the event.

Here are the fighter payouts for the 38 fighters who traded blows at the SAP Center in San Jose, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Ryan Bader: $150,000

Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal: $150,000

Cheick Kongo: $150,000

Jon Fitch: $120,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus)

Aaron Pico: $70,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus)

Adam Piccolotti: $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

Paul Daley: $30,000

Javy Ayala: $30,000

Amber Leibrock: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Carrington Banks: $14,000

Lee Morrison: $12,000

Janay Harding: $10,000

James Terry: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Josh Paiva: $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Gaston Bolanos: $5,000

Jordan Williams: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Justin Tenedora: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Nohelin Hernandez: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Adam Antolin: $2,500

Hyder Amil: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Ignacio Ortiz: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Mark Climaco: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

J.J. Okanovich: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Tom Oswald: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Cass Bell: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Deron Winn: $2,160 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus, $240 fine for missing weight)

Josh San Diego: $2,000

Brandon Hester: $1,750

Danasabe Mohammed: $1,500

Elias Anderson: $1,200

Malcolm Hill: $1,200

Mark Aragoni: $1,200

David Rivera: $1,200

Daniel Oseguera: $1,200

Hugo Lujan: $1,200

Dominic Summer: $1,200

Khai Wu: $1,200

Ahmed White: $1,080 ($1,200 to show, $120 fine for missing weight)