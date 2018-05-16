Bellator 199 Fighter Salaries

Ryan Bader made quick work of King Mo last Saturday at Bellator 199, and was among the top earners at the event.
Here are the fighter payouts for the 38 fighters who traded blows at the SAP Center in San Jose, released by the California State Athletic Commission.
Ryan Bader: $150,000
Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal: $150,000
Cheick Kongo: $150,000
Jon Fitch: $120,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus)
Aaron Pico: $70,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus)
Adam Piccolotti: $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)
Paul Daley: $30,000
Javy Ayala: $30,000
Amber Leibrock: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Carrington Banks: $14,000
Lee Morrison: $12,000
Janay Harding: $10,000
James Terry: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)
Josh Paiva: $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)
Gaston Bolanos: $5,000
Jordan Williams: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Justin Tenedora: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Nohelin Hernandez: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Adam Antolin: $2,500
Hyder Amil: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Ignacio Ortiz: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Mark Climaco: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
J.J. Okanovich: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Tom Oswald: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Cass Bell: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Deron Winn: $2,160 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus, $240 fine for missing weight)
Josh San Diego: $2,000
Brandon Hester: $1,750
Danasabe Mohammed: $1,500
Elias Anderson: $1,200
Malcolm Hill: $1,200
Mark Aragoni: $1,200
David Rivera: $1,200
Daniel Oseguera: $1,200
Hugo Lujan: $1,200
Dominic Summer: $1,200
Khai Wu: $1,200
Ahmed White: $1,080 ($1,200 to show, $120 fine for missing weight)
