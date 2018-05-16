James Dolan took Ethan Hawke's Knicks tickets after he criticized team

The pettiness is strong in the NBA — especially with Knicks owner James Dolan, as we’ve seen multiple times over the years.

A recent tidbit we just learned really takes the cake, as actor Ethan Hawke — who has been a lifelong Knicks fan — got the shaft from Dolan. Hawke had been receiving free tickets from the team, over the past few years, but not anymore.

Hawke appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast, and revealed that Dolan won’t allow him to receive tickets anymore.

“I’ve been a Knicks fan for a long time, but I got kicked out of the Garden. They won’t give me tickets anymore … I’m being serious. I’m being dead serious. I really was vocal on some talk shows like this that I thought it was a huge mistake to let Mike [D’Antoni] go and I would have bet on Mike [D’Antoni] before I bet on Melo. It was not over Melo, but over – there was something genuinely exciting. The first thing that had been exciting since Jeff Van Gundy left in the Garden with the Knicks was Linsanity.”

It’s actually pathetic that Dolan would go to that level of micromanagement, just to send a message. Hawke isn’t saying anything that isn’t true, either — the Knicks are awful.