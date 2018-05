Warriors big man JaVale McGee marches to the beat of his own drummer, and Wednesday was no different.

A number of Rockets players rolled into Toyota Center wearing some fashionable attire, but McGee on the other hand, stood alone.

Instead, he chose to pay tribute to a fictional movie character. McGee was seen wearing a Jackie Moon jersey as he made his way into the arena.

JaVa—whoops Jackie Moon has arrived for Game 2 🔥pic.twitter.com/4iKtjdVIjJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 16, 2018

Moon was played by actor Will Ferrell in “Semi-Pro” — one of the worst sports movies of all-time.