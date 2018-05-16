JR Smith puts cheap shot on Al Horford, skirmish erupts

The Cavs fell apart in the third quarter in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, getting outscored by the Celtics 36-22, and falling into a 2-0 series hole heading back to Cleveland.

And their poor play seemed to have an effect on their psyche as well, as JR Smith’s frustration clearly boiled over late in the game.

Smith, who is known for his cheap shots, put one on Al Horford late in the fourth quarter — blatantly shoving him in the back when the Celtics forward was attempting to haul in a lob pass.

Gotta eject JR Smith…dirty play pic.twitter.com/pFDd7Uxr4M — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 16, 2018

That didn’t go over well with Horford’s teammates, namely Marcus Smart, who responded by shoving Smith in retaliation. A skirmish then broke out.

Marcus Smart had Al Horford's back. 😠 pic.twitter.com/Q18NctWeSD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2018

When it was all said and done, Smith was hit with a flagrant-1, as well as a technical, which Smart also received for their kerfuffle.