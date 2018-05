Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani has been getting it done both on the mound and at the plate, but he appeared to meet his match during Wednesday’s game against the Astros.

Ohtani nearly went golfing attempting to hit a slider from Justin Verlander, and it almost caused him to hit the deck as a result.

He lost his balance offering at the pitch, but was able to remain upright — preventing embarrassment.

Justin Verlander Breaking Ohtani's Ankles with an 88 mph Slider. 🤢 Pitcher-on-Half-Pitcher Crime. 👮‍♂️🚨🚔 pic.twitter.com/6Otnryc715 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 17, 2018

In Ohtani’s defense, Verlander has done that to many other players over the years.