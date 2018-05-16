Kobe Bryant surprises 6-year-old boy battling epilepsy on 'The View'

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been enjoying retirement, but he still finds time to step back into the spotlight to interact with fans.

And on Wednesday, he found the time to make a young boy’s day, which was really cool.

Bryant was invited to appear as a guest on “The View,” as six-year-old Bryson Thompson has idolized him. Thompson has been battling epilepsy, sometimes suffering up to 100 seizures a day. Bryant did his best to brighten the young kid’s day, surprising him with an appearance and a jersey.

“It’s a belief that we all have a responsibility to each other, to help one another,” Bryant said. “If you have the opportunity to do that, it’s our responsibility as people to help one another. And that’s it, simple as that.”

Gotta love Kobe. What a great moment.