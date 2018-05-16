Mets hilariously replace Matt Harvey's locker space with a hot dog roller

Goodbye, good riddance, Matt Harvey.
The Mets’ main locker-room diva/distraction/issue has been shipped off to Cincinnati, and The Dark Knight no longer looms over Gotham City.
And the Mets players appear to be embracing the change, in a big way.
Rather than leaving Harvey’s locker open, or giving it to another player, as most teams do, the Mets elected to put it to good use.
Yeah, it’s now a hot dog roller.
Baseball and hot dogs go hand in hand, and the Mets-Harvey was a marriage that was doomed to fail. This change should be beneficial for them, we think.
