Mets hilariously replace Matt Harvey's locker space with a hot dog roller

Goodbye, good riddance, Matt Harvey.

The Mets’ main locker-room diva/distraction/issue has been shipped off to Cincinnati, and The Dark Knight no longer looms over Gotham City.

And the Mets players appear to be embracing the change, in a big way.

Rather than leaving Harvey’s locker open, or giving it to another player, as most teams do, the Mets elected to put it to good use.

Yeah, it’s now a hot dog roller.

Baseball and hot dogs go hand in hand, and the Mets-Harvey was a marriage that was doomed to fail. This change should be beneficial for them, we think.

