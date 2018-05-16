Mets hilariously replace Matt Harvey's locker space with a hot dog roller

Goodbye, good riddance, Matt Harvey.

The Mets’ main locker-room diva/distraction/issue has been shipped off to Cincinnati, and The Dark Knight no longer looms over Gotham City.

And the Mets players appear to be embracing the change, in a big way.

Rather than leaving Harvey’s locker open, or giving it to another player, as most teams do, the Mets elected to put it to good use.

Yeah, it’s now a hot dog roller.

In other Mets news, someone installed a hot dog roller in the vacant locker between Jacob deGrom and Jay Bruce. There are four hot dogs currently cooking on it. Will investigate. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 16, 2018

Harvey’s old locker? LOL — Margaret Crowley (@CrowleyAntmarga) May 16, 2018

Baseball and hot dogs go hand in hand, and the Mets-Harvey was a marriage that was doomed to fail. This change should be beneficial for them, we think.