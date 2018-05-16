Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: A win with a reminder

The Pittsburgh Pirates got back on the winning side of things in yesterday’s 7-0 drubbing of the Chicago White Sox, but a couple of moments served as cautious reminders.

Backed by a strong start from Trevor Williams, the Pittsburgh Pirates took care of business yesterday in a 7-0 stomping of the Chicago White Sox.

The game had a little something for everyone. Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell had two hits apiece. Adam Frazier — who may be fighting to stay on this 25-man roster — had a home run. The club got clean relief from Kyle Crick and Richard Rodriguez.

However, it also had two cautious reminders of how fragile all of this — the Pittsburgh Pirates excellent first quarter of the season — might be.

Starling Marte, who has done everything one could ask of a three-hole hitter and centerfielder, left the game with “right side discomfort.” Francisco Cervelli, who to this point has shaken off a well-earned reputation for fragility, took a nasty pitch to the forearm, and was left with just a bruise.

Not a whole lot postgame on the injury front. Cervelli said he'll be fine. Didn't see Marte. Hurdle: “We’ll know more tomorrow, maybe.” — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) May 16, 2018

These are two major cogs in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ fluid and effective run production. Though most can agree that the club’s depth this season is an improvement over the past two seasons at minimum, losing one or both of Marte and/or Cervelli would drastically change how this team’s everyday lineup is constructed.

Baseball Talk on the Web

Returning to Altoona is bringing back some fantastic memories for Josh Harrison.

Noted hall-of-fame prognosticator Jay Jaffe has serious doubts regarding Robinson Cano‘s potential Cooperstown candidacy after his 80-game PED suspension.

Mitch Keller bounced back from an ugly start with a fantastic outing for Altoona last night.

#Bucsin280

#RAISEIT #Pirates shutout the #Whitesox 7-0. The Pirates lead baseball with 7 shutouts. Williams was magnificent over 7 scoreless. The offense struck early and coasted. Frazier got things going with a leadoff home run. Tonight was a sound and easy win for the Bucs. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) May 16, 2018

Pittsburgh Pirates fans – Subscribe, Rate, Review!

Locked on Pirates is the daily Pittsburgh Pirates podcast of choice for discerning Pirates fans.

Beginning with Opening Day, Jason Rollison from Pirates Breakdown and others will help you through the 2018 Pittsburgh Pirates season.

Here’s the latest episode:

You can help chart the podcast’s success by subscribing to our podcast and writing a review!

We are on every podcast app that ties into iTunes, so search for us! Or, if you’re on an Android or iOS device, please just click the buttons below to subscribe, and while there, why not leave a review?