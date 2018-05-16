The Daily Target 5/16/18

Last Night – Twins 4, Cardinals 1 – Just like 1987, the Twins are beating the Cardinals, perhaps 4 times (if they can repeat the deed today). Somewhat unexpectedly, the offensive hero was Bobby Wilson, who doubled the Twins lead in the 7th, His battery-mate, Jose Berrios, finally seemed to break out of his funk, and worked 7 1/3, coming out mostly because he threw too many pitches to get to 10 strikeouts by that point. It’s a good problem to have.

Pioneer Press – Byron Buxton, Jose Berrios give Twins much-needed jolt in win over Cardinals – OK, since I didn’t mention it. The Twins got the go ahead run when Logan Morrison doubled, followed by a Byron Buxton bunt single and an error. Then, he stole third on a bobbled pitch at the plate, and he is just very, very fast.