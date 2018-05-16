Watch NBA Draft Lottery drawing exactly as it happened

The NBA Draft Lottery took place roughly 24 hours ago, and there were a number of winners and losers from the league’s version of “Powerball.”

The Suns were the biggest winner, landing the No. 1 overall pick, with Igor Kokoskov having ties to Euro superstar Luka Doncic. Even the Suns aren’t inept enough to screw this one up.

Just behind them were the Kings and Hawks, who earned the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks. Looking at those two teams’ draft history, we don’t want to say that those teams will avoid potential busts, because we certainly don’t feel confident that they won’t.

Still, though, the Hawks had a fun showing at the draft lottery, electing to have having actress Jami Gertz represent them on stage.

You can watch all the action in the video clip below.