50 Cent MMA rumors are swirling after he attended Bellator 199

It was perceived as a joke when Curtis Jackson — aka 50 Cent — challenged Quinton “Rampage” Jackson to a fight on Twitter not too long ago, but that may not be the case.

Just days later, 50 attended Bellator 199, sitting with promoter Scott Coker, at the event.

This, obviously, caused the rumor mill to go nuts about 50 potentially having a Bellator fight in the future.

The caption in this tweet also helped further add to the speculation.

lf we can get this right, it would be big. pic.twitter.com/owZehdOgmu — 50cent (@50cent) May 13, 2018

He’ll certainly need to train for the fight, as 50 looks like he’s put on a few pounds, but maybe that’s all part of his plan to fight Rampage, who is no small man and hovers around 200-210 pounds.