Chris Paul puts Stephen Curry on skates, makes him look silly

The Rockets have been exposing Stephen Curry for the defensive liability he is during the first two games of the Western Conference Finals.

Chris Paul cooked the two-time MVP in Game 1, and Game 2 featured more of the same. The Rockets did a good job of exploiting the mismatches when Curry was on the floor, which appeared to affect his shooting as well, with him making only one of eight three-pointers he attempted.

And CP3 made him look silly on one particular play, going behind his back to make Steph fall down, then dishing to PJ Tucker for the easy slam.

CP3 dropping Steph, replay view pic.twitter.com/n1HTVcF1cs — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 17, 2018

Yeesh, go easy on ’em, CP3.