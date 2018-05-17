Dez Bryant turned down Ravens offer...

You don’t get much feedback on the reported multi-year offer the Ravens made to free agent WR Dez Bryant if you hang around the Ravens’ official website. But it happened, and Dez turned it down.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that he does not regret passing on an offer from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason, even as he remains on the free-agent market.

“Nope, not 1 bit and very appreciative for the offer,” Bryant wrote in response to a fan before arguing that media reports about him are trying to tarnish his character.

Bryant, 29, has been on the market for more than a month now after being cut by the Cowboys on April 13 after eight seasons with the team. He has been named to three Pro Bowls and left Dallas as the franchise leader in touchdown catches with 73.

NFL Network reported late last month that Bryant turned down a multi-year contract offer from the Ravens and is instead seeking a one-year “prove it” deal that will allow him to wade back into the free-agent market in 2019. His former teammate (and newly-signed Monday Night Football broadcaster) Jason Witten has since said that he thinks Bryant will ultimately wind up with the Green Bay Packers.

It’s kind of amazing that the the Ravens wanted to take a long-term chance on the resurrection of Bryant’s career. Personally I don’t think Bryant will ever be the #1-type receiver he used to be for the Cowboys. He’s 29 coming off some nagging injuries and some major concerns about his ability or willingness to get along with his quarterback when the play design doesn’t exactly go his way as a primary option in the passing attack. A petulant diva is the last thing the Ravens need going into a season where they must make the playoffs or their head coach and their franchise QB are most likely gone.

Apparently HC John Harbaugh and lame-duck GM Ozzie Newsome thought Dez could be the kick-start kind of veteran talent that could get Joe Flacco and his inconsistent Ravens offense over the top for at least one more run for the roses.

Bryant’s resume doesn’t exactly fit the team’s traditional concept of “one-for-all” character requirement.

Still, the Ravens scouting department must have felt Bryant still has some explosive big-play potential left in the tank. And the Ravens offense could certainly use a big dose of that.

Oh well, it’s water under the bridge now. No big splash to see here. The Ravens will instead run with veteran signees like Willie Snead, Michael Crabtree, and John Brown at WR. Chris Moore is probably your 4th wideout. That leaves only a couple spots up for grabs between QuincyAdeboyejo, Breshad Perriman , Tim White , Jaleel Scott , Jordan Lasley , DeVier Posey, Andre Levrone , Janarion Grant and Jaelon Acklin .

No Dez Bryant. Maybe that rejection by Dez will turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

For the Ravens, that is. I have a feeling Dez may look back on the opportunity he had to reestablish himself in Baltimore with a multi-year deal and wonder what might have been, especially if things don’t work out so well in his one-year gamble upon himself somewhere else.