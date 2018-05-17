Tennis player Karolina Pliskova smashes racket against ump's chair after loss (VIDEO)

Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova was the unfortunate recipient of a poor call in her match against Maria Sakkari at the Italian Open on Wednesday, but she dealt with it in the worst possible manner.

It happened after the deciding set was tied at 5-5, when Pliskova hit a ball with an overhead that was ruled out, although it was clearly in.

The match was over soon after, and that’s when Pliskova voiced her displeasure about the call. She motioned for a handshake with the umpire, but instead began banging on the chair with her racket.

That probably wasn’t the best way to deal with the poor call. It’s not like Pliskova is going to get love from umpires going forward, after that tantrum.