The Daily Target 5/17/18

Last Night – St. Louis 7, Twins 5 – Lance Lynn continued his struggles, this time against the team that cut him loose last year. The Twins, despite being dug an early hole, fought through the whole game and threatened in the late innings, ultimately unable to finish the job. Logan Morrison continued his resurgence, with a home run and a single, so not all free agents are bad.

KMSP – Twins’ stars hand out nearly 3,000 gloves to kids following afternoon game – The Twins may not have won last night’s game, but they are definitely winners.