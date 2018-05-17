Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning to team up at Memorial Pro-Am

Two of the biggest stars in their respective sports will be teaming up to hit the links next month.
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and golfer Tiger Woods will be paired next month in the Memorial Pro-Am.
The two have had a great deal of respect for one another over the years, with Woods wishing Manning well after he announced his retirement roughly two years ago.
That tweet was ominous, as the two are indeed playing more golf — but this time, they’ll be doing so together, as a team.
