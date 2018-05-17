Victor Oladipo to drive pace car at Indianapolis 500

Victor Oladipo is now a star in the Indianapolis area, and that’s resulted in him getting a huge honor in the coming weeks.

Oladipo, who nearly carried the Pacers to a series win over the Cavs, finally burst onto the national scene. He’ll also be representing on the race track as well.

The Pacers guard was invited to drive the pace car at the Indianapolis 500 next weekend. Here’s what he had to say about it.

“This is a tremendous honor for me,” Oladipo said, via NBA.com. “I’m so thankful Indiana continues to embrace me, from Indiana University to the Pacers and now the Indianapolis 500, the greatest race in the world. I would like to thank Chevrolet, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Pacers for allowing me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Excited is a huge understatement to how I feel about this. I can’t wait.”

Oladipo is really becoming one of Indiana’s own, having played for the Hoosiers, and now the Pacers/Indy 500 honors. We’re thrilled for him.