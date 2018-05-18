Hillcats Happenings May 11-May 17: Outfielders leading offensive surge

The Lynchburg Hillcats continued to roll winning the first four games of the past week before a loss on May 17 snapped the team’s six-game winning streak.

Lynchburg (20-18) moved up to second place and trails Carolina League Northern Division leader Potomac (22-15) by 2.5 games. The Hillcats moved ahead of third-place Salem (17-20) by 2.5 games.

Outfielders Jodd Carter, Conner Capel and Mitch Longo are leading the Hillcats offensively. This is the fifth season of professional baseball for Carter, 21, who now is slashing .284/.388/.414 for the season in 35 games. He was a 24th-round selection by the Cleveland Indians in 2014.

Carter has been on a tear recently and is 13-for-38 (.342) in his last 10 games. He’s also has hit one home run and scored 11 times during that stretch and increased his batting average from .256 on May 5.

Capel continues to rake for the Hillcats and is slashing .309/.391/.439 in 37 games and Longo slashing .290/.353/.403 in 31 games.

The Hillcats finished with the wins for the final three games of a four-game set at Salem last week, then split two games at home against Frederick. Two games against Frederick were postponed due to rain. Lynchburg begins a three-game series against Potomac starting tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Zach Plesac pitched 4.2 innings during a 6-5 win against Salem on May 11. He gave up five runs and eight hits. Billy Strode (1-0, 5.14) earned the win pitching 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Tanner Tully (2-3, 3.92) earned the win May 12 during an 18-1 drilling of Salem by pitching 6.2 innings giving up just four hits and one unearned run.

Felix Tati (1-1, 2.25) was credited with the victory in a 6-2 win on May 13 against Salem. He gave up two runs (one unearned) and just four hits and two walks in seven innings.

Starter Micah Miniard lasted just 3.2 innings and gave up eight runs (seven earned) while walking four. Jared Robinson (1-0, 0.00) earned the win in his first appearance for the Hillcats on May 15 in a 13-12 victory over Frederick. Robinson pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Sam Hentges (3-2, 3.23) took the loss on April 17 in a 3-1 defeat by Frederick. Hentges gave up three runs and six hits in 4.2 innings. Reliever Luis Jimenez threw 2.1 innings of scoreless relief during the seven-inning contest.

Weekly transactions: RHP Elijah Morgan was promoted to Lynchburg from Lake County Captains on May 16, Tati was assigned to Lake County from Lynchburg on May 16, 3B Erlin Cerda assigned to Mahoning Valley Scrappers from the Hillcats on May 13, Lynchburg activated 3B Gavin Collins from the 7-day disabled list on May 13.